Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally wrapped up the shoot of the forthcoming Indian version of Citadel. The actor took to her social media handle on Thursday and made the announcement of the shoot wrap along with a selfie. It was reported last week that the actor intended to take a year off from work to take care of her health.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a selfie on her IG Stories and wrote, "13th of July (along with a white heart emoji) will always be a special special day.. And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia." Samantha also wrapped up the shoot of her forthcoming movie Kushi last week. With the completion of the Citadel shoot, she has wrapped up all of her projects' shoot.

The Indian version of the spy action thriller web series is helmed by filmmaker duo Raj and DK. The series also features Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher. Varun Dhawan plays the male lead in the series, and Samantha will be seen doing some intense action scenes.

Meanwhile, Samantha will next be seen in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 1. The movie will also release in other languages including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. On Thursday, a new song from the movie titled Aaradhya will be released. The movie is expected to be an inter-faith love story. It also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya.