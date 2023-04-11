SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU FINALLY CLEARS THE AIR ABOUT CAMEO IN PUSHPA 2

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in the Pushpa song Oo Antava Mawa with Allu Arjun in the first part of Pushpa: The Rise. Fans were enamoured with Samantha and Arjun's chemistry in the song, which became a chart-topper. Shoot for Pushpa 2 has already begun in November of last year. In a recent interview, Samantha was questioned about her cameo in Pushpa 2.

Responding to the question, she confirmed that she won't be working on the project. The Pushpa: The Rise special guest star Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed that she won't be appearing in the follow-up, Pushpa 2: The Rule. She made it clear in a recent interview that she won't be performing any dance routine in Pushpa 2.

In response to the interviewer's statement that Samantha was loved in Pushpa (2021), Samantha cut him off mid-sentence and replied, "No, that's not happening if you're asking me. Before you arrive at the point, let me inform you I won't be doing any song." Last week, Pushpa 2's first look poster was released by the film's creators. In the poster, Allu Arjun could be seen cross-dressed as a woman wearing makeup and resembling the goddess Kali.

Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist towards the end of the first part, will be reprising his role in the second part. The film will centre around their confrontation. Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli will also be appearing in the second part.

Allu Arjun made the expression Thaggedhe Le popular in Pushpa: The Rise. At an event the previous year, he announced a new catchphrase for the second part, saying: "If it was Thaggedhe Le in Pushpa 1, it'll be Asalu Thaggedhe Le in Pushpa 2." He expressed his hope that the enthusiasm he feels for the film will also reach the viewers.

