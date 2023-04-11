SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU DOESNT WANT TO FORGET ANYTHING ABOUT PAST READ WHY

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently experienced a lot, but the actor doesn't want to forget any particular memory, or at least she is not in the mood to talk about it. The actor, who is promoting her next movie Shaakuntalam, stated that she wants to hold on to every lesson she has learned so far in life.

The actor has experienced several ups and downs over the past two years, both personally and professionally. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease myositis last year after her breakup with actor Naga Chaitanya. In 2017, the couple tied the knot. On the professional front, the actor achieved pan-Indian fame in 2021 thanks to her special dance number Oo Antava in the Pushpa movie, which starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

During an interview with the media, Samantha was asked whether there was a memory she would like to forget. To this, Samantha replied, "You mean from the relationship?" When the interviewer said she could choose from "anything", the actor jokingly remarked, "You are getting me into trouble!" She then said, "I don't want to forget about anything because everything in life has taught me something. So, I might not wish to forget. Do I need to speak it aloud? (laughs). No, I am not getting into trouble. I won't provide a response to this query. I want to remember everything because everything has taught me a lesson."

Her upcoming film Shaakuntalam centres on the romance between King Dushyant and Shakuntala from the Mahabharata, portrayed by Dev Mohan and Samantha. The Gunasekhar-directed movie will be released in theatres on April 14. Currently, the actor is filming for the Indian version of Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK.