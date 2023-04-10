FAN ASKS SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU WHERE SHE GETS HER STRENGTH FROM ACTORS RESPONSE IS TO RECKON BY

Hyderabad: Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam, has replied to how she keeps going forward despite dealing with multiple issues in her life. Samantha treated her fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a user asked her: "Where do you get your strength from? How do you keep going on strong despite so many things happening?"

Samantha replied: "Because this is not how my story will end. I decide #Shaakuntalam." Another fan asked what's self-respect and self-love in her opinion. "When you don't look to others to define who you are. When you can be happy in your own company," she said. Responding to a fan's question on how she treats failures and success in her professional and personal life so that she will be so balanced with neutral emotions by heart and by mind, she said: I think more than the successes, it is the failures that teach you great lessons.. the failures always change you for the better.

She split from actor Naga Chaitanya last year and is coping with myositis, an autoimmune disease. The actor on Twitter responded to many fan questions about love, life and career and retained honesty in her answers. Samantha is gearing up for the release of her mythological romantic drama Shaakuntalam which is scheduled to release on April 14.

Samantha plays the role of Shakuntala in Shaakuntalam, which, according to her, is referred to as the "symbol of perfection." Abhijnana Shakuntalam, a well-known Sanskrit play by Kalidasa, served as the inspiration for the movie. Shaakuntalam, which is labelled as a whimsical story, centres on the epic love affair between Shakuntala and King Dushyant, who is portrayed by Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame. The movie is produced by Neelima Guna and directed by Gunasekhar. It is distributed by Dil Raju through Sri Venkateswara Creations. (With agency inputs)

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours