Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are gearing up for the release of their upcoming romantic drama Kushi is known. After winding up Kushi promotional spree, Samantha jetted off for a holiday in the US. The actor is currently in Los Angeles if her latest video call with Vijay is anything to go by. On Sunday, the duo took to social media to share a post of them catching up over video call.

In the collab post shared by the two, Samantha is seen receiving a call from Vijay. When asked if everything is okay, Vijay is seen saying that he "missed" Samantha. The Arjun Reddy star then quickly throws a knock-knock joke at Samantha who is seemingly not game for it as she is locked out of her accommodation in LA at 1:30 am. The diva, however, gives a go-ahead to the knock-knock joke for which Sara Ali Khan is widely known. Have a look at how seamlessly Vijay plugs in Kushi song Na Roja Nuvve in the fun banter.

Earlier, Vijay shared his experience of working with Samantha. The actor termed his collaboration with Samantha as a "fond memory for life." He further added that his relationships with Samantha and the film's director Shiva Nirvana is beyond the film. "They are the two people I spent the most time with, and shared a lot of memories and highs and lows with," he quipped.

Meanwhile, Kushi will be hitting big screens next Friday on reportedly over 2300 screens. Samantha and Vijay aside, the upcoming film also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and Rahul Ramakrishna, among others. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

