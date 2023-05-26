Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is usually known for his warmth and camaraderie, however, in a now-viral video, we see a different side of the actor. A video of Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal coming face to face at IIFA 2023 is doing the round on social media and fans are not impressed with how things unfolded. On spotting Salman, Vicky went up to him, but he was apparently pushed aside by the Dabangg actor's bodyguard.

Vicky wasn't allowed to meet Salman at the current IIFA in Abu Dhabi reportedly because of security concerns. In the video, Vicky is seen taking selfies with fans while Salman and his security are passing by. Salman's security pushes Vicky away and prevents him from shaking hands with the Tiger 3 actor.

Vicky also attempts to greet the superstar by extending his hand for a handshake but is pushed aside. Social media users are wildly sharing the video, which has sparked controversy. The video has drawn widespread criticism as some fans of Salman tried to defend his move.

The video has left the internet divided, where many said Salman's behaviour towards Vicky was rude, while some cited security reasons. Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "So much of attitude Salman showing to Vicky. Doesn’t look good." Another commented: "Omg that was so rude...," while another social media user wrote: "Doesn’t look very friendly talk. Both look angry. Salman didn’t even say anything back to what he was saying."

In response to the criticism, an ardent fan of Salman defended the superstar and commented: "Salman was smiling at him when he came he wasn’t arrogant and he has nothing against Vicky they have already met! Some fans make hate from everything."

Meanwhile, at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, Salman revealed that he has completed the shoot of his much-anticipated movie Tiger 3. "Inshallah, you'll be able to see Tiger on Diwali now. It was a really stressful shoot, but it was nice," he remarked.

