Hyderabad: Karan Johar helmed romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been making waves at the box office. Headlined by the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film witnessed huge growth on Saturday and is inching close to surpassing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in India on the second Sunday of its release.

Since its release on July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been winning hearts and dominating the box office. On the second Saturday of its theatrical run, the film witnessed a significant surge in collections. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered over Rs 11.50 crore nett. The box office collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani increased by 70.3% on day 9.

This impressive performance has contributed to the movie's total earnings, which currently stand at an impressive Rs 90.58 crore in India alone. Notably, the film's success isn't limited to the Indian market; it has also made a mark globally. The worldwide box office collections have crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone, solidifying its status as a commercial hit.

The movie's plot revolves around the love story of two individuals, Rocky (portrayed by Ranveer Singh) and Rani (portrayed by Alia Bhatt), who hail from strikingly different backgrounds. Despite their diverse cultural upbringings, fate brings them together, and they embark on a heartwarming journey of love and self-discovery. The narrative skillfully weaves emotional elements and engaging character arcs, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts of the audience.

The film's success owes much to the brilliant chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who effortlessly bring their characters to life. Additionally, the star-studded supporting cast, including legendary actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, amped up the film to a great extent.

