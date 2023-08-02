RANVEER SINGH GROOVES WITH 93 AND ROCK Y ING NANA ON WHAT JHUMKA FROM ROCKY AUR RANI KII PREM KAHAANI

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is still in his character Rocky from his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is currently enjoying the compliments coming his way because of the film. Basking in the success, the actor has uploaded a new video online with his 93-year-old grandfather grooving to the peppy dance number Jhoomka Gira Re from the Karan Johar directorial.

On Wednesday, the actor posted a few photos and video snippets of himself with his 93-year-old grandfather. Ranveer's grandfather is seen posing with him in the first photo, wearing a 'Team Rocky' t-shirt. The duo can be seen dancing together to What Jhumka on the second slide. The third slide of the carousel post features Ranveer's nanaji saying, "Tikki choro tequila lao." "Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing" said Ranveer Singh in the caption.

The post went viral on the internet in no time. It attracted comments from fans and industry friends alike. Responding to the adorable post, Karan Johar wrote: "Both heartthrobs ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," while host and commentator Gaurav Kapur commented: "Rocky & the Rockstar 🙌🏼😎💜." A fan commented: "Such a special moment 🥺 I love how he always supports you 😭❤️"

Prior to this, Ranveer Singh was spotted with co-star Alia Bhatt and the film's director, Karan Johar, outside a Mumbai theatre. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was launched in theatres last week. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi also star in the key parts.

Karan Johar returned to direction seven years after his previous film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The majority of reviews and word of mouth have been positive for family entertainment. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday make cameo roles in the film as well.

