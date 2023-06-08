NITESH TIWARI TO CAST RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT AS RAM AND SITA IN RAMAYANA REPORTS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who portrayed a role named Sita in the 2022 film RRR, seems to be in line to portray Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's eagerly awaited film Ramayana. According to a recent report, the actor would portray the role of Sita alongside her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, who would portray the role of Lord Ram. On the other hand, talks are ongoing to cast KGF actor Yash as Ravana.

As per the report, Alia was the first choice for Ramayana, but the dates at that time could not match for a number of reasons. However, due to the film's lengthy delays, Nitesh and director Madhu Mantena have eventually decided to stick with their first choice. The report further stated that Alia is excited to portray a role that could stay with her for a lifetime and Ranbir is also fired up for his new role as Lord Ram.

The buzz around the movie began on June 7. In fact, on the same day, Alia Bhatt was spotted exiting Nitesh Tiwari's workplace. The official announcement is anticipated during Diwali. The movie is most likely to go on floors in December of this year. The movie is backed by Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra, and Ravi Udyawar will co-direct it.

Alia and Ranbir were seen in their first movie together last year in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva. She will be next seen in her Hollywood movie Heart of Stone and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Nitesh Tiwari has already wrapped up his next, Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in October.