NICK JONAS CALLS PRIYANKA CHOPRA AN INCREDIBLE PARTNER AS SHE HELPS HIM MANAGE TYPE 1 DIABETES

Hyderabad: Actor-singer Nick Jonas has always been outspoken in terms of his health journey. Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes 18 years ago, he recently discussed his approach to managing it. He specifically shared insights on how he handles the chronic illness as a father and emphasised that his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is fully equipped to handle emergencies.

During an interview with a magazine, Nick revealed that Priyanka has access to his blood sugar numbers through an application. Additionally, when he travels without her, he ensures that one of his brothers has access to this data as a precautionary measure. "You never know, it's better to be safe," Nick explained.

Furthermore, he expressed that Priyanka is well-informed about his condition, drawing parallels to how he used to inform his brothers when his blood sugar levels were high. Nick mentioned that this approach helps prevent unnecessary obstacles. He said that Priyanka has been an incredible partner, not only in managing the disease, but she is fully knowledgeable about how to handle any situation.

Highlighting the increased significance of his health since becoming a father to Malti Marie, Nick highlighted the challenges of balancing his condition with his daughter's needs. He shared that there were instances when he experienced a sudden drop in blood sugar levels precisely when Malti required his attention. The concept of explaining his condition to her and why he needed a moment to address it was a completely new aspect for him to consider.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. In January 2022, they welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy.