NICK JONAS SHARES GLIMPSE OF HIS BRING YOUR FAMILY TO WORK DAY FANS AWW OVER HIS PICTURES WITH PRIYANKA CHOPRA AND DAUGHTER

Hyderabad: Nick Jonas delighted fans by sharing heartwarming family photos on Instagram. These pictures featured precious moments with his and Priyanka Chopra's one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, during a Jonas Brothers concert they attended as a family.

A set of three pictures included backstage shots from the Nashville concert, with Nick performing solo on stage in one image and engaging with Malti in the others while Priyanka held their daughter. In his caption, Nick wrote, "Bring your family to work day," followed by a red heart emoji.

Fans had endearing reactions to the photos, with one Instagram user noting how quickly Malti was growing. Others couldn't help but comment on Malti's adorable baby crocs and expressed their delight with various cute emojis. There was a strong sense of appreciation for the close bond Nick and Priyanka share with their daughter.

Earlier, a video of Malti at the Nashville concert had surfaced online, with fans swooning over her cuteness. In the video, Priyanka held Malti close to the stage as Nick greeted them, and the excited toddler nearly followed her father onto the stage.

Priyanka and Nick announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti, in January 2022, sharing that she was born via surrogate. They requested privacy during this special time, following a grand wedding in Jodhpur in December 2018. Malti's journey also included a period in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU), but she eventually made it home.