Hyderabad: The anticipated Miss Universe pageant, in its 72nd edition, is rapidly approaching with heightened enthusiasm. Set to take place in El Salvador on November 18, this prominent global beauty competition will bring together contestants representing 90 different nations. The search for the next Miss Universe, who will succeed R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States, will unfold through a series of events, encompassing personal statements, comprehensive interviews, and captivating displays of evening gowns and swimwear.

Presiding over this prestigious pageant will be renowned TV presenters Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Maria Menounos, accompanied by former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. A live musical performance by the legendary 12-time Grammy winner, John Legend, will further elevate the glamour of the occasion. With the world eagerly anticipating the crowning of the next global beauty queen, this unforgettable night will captivate viewers worldwide with its enchanting blend of elegance and talent.

El Salvador has been chosen as the host country for this year's Miss Universe pageant. The venue for the event will be the José Adolfo Pineda Arena, located in the capital city of San Salvador, capable of accommodating an audience of 13,000 people. The national costume competition took place on November 16 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST), following the preliminary competition on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Notably, this year's pageant has partnered with Live Bash, a platform that will livestream the competition. Telemundo will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while streaming access will be available through The Roku Channel. Indian viewers will have the opportunity to watch the final competition live on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and X (formerly known as Twitter) account, beginning at 6:30 a.m. on November 19, in accordance with Indian Standard Time.

Shweta Sharda will be representing India in the 72nd Miss Universe contest. The 22-year-old model and dancer, hailing from Chandigarh and crowned Miss Diva Universe 2023, relocated to Mumbai with her mother at the age of sixteen. Shweta successfully completed her undergraduate studies at the Indira Gandhi National Open University and has gained recognition through her participation in popular TV reality shows such as Dance Deewane, Dance Plus, and Dance India Dance. Additionally, she has showcased her skills as a choreographer through her association with Jhalak Dikhlaja.

For the unversed, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, making India proud. She emerged victorious on December 13 winning the 70th Miss Universe 2021 competition following and Lara Dutta (2000) and Sushmita Sen (1994). Harnaaz became the third person to win the beauty contest bringing back the glory after 21 years.