Hyderabad: Pakistan's first-ever Miss Universe contestant, Erica Robin, a Christian from Karachi, has sparked controversy and criticism. Some view her participation in the pageant as a shameful act, given Pakistan's conservative norms. Online discussions, especially among Pakistani men, have been highly critical of the matter.

Robin was selected as Miss Universe Pakistan in a competition held in the Maldives, organized by the Dubai-based Yugen Group. The backlash against her nomination arises from the belief that beauty pageants are rare in Pakistan.

The critics argue that Erica represents a country that may not want to be represented in such a manner. Pakistan has a history of pageants like Miss Pakistan World but has never nominated a Miss Universe representative in its 72-year history. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed from the Jamaat-e-Islami party labeled it as "shameful" while Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar initiated an investigation.

While speaking to an international newswire, Erica said, "It feels great to represent Pakistan. But I don't understand where the backlash is coming from. I think it is this idea that I would be parading in a swimsuit in a room full of men." Despite the criticism, and some of the hostile responses on X, formerly Twitter, Ms. Robin expressed her desire to change the perception that Pakistan is a backward country.

Amid the wrath of social media, she has received support from models, writers, and journalists who have congratulated her for her achievement. Notably, Vaneeza Ahmed, a Pakistani model, questioned the double standards of those who support male international competitions but criticise female achievements.

Karachi-based writer and commentator Rafay Mehmood also extended his support to the Miss Universe title aspiring model and told the newswire, "Pakistan is at large an authoritarian state and that reflects in the harsh patriarchal values it enables both institutionally and socially. Erica Robin and the policing she has faced is an extension of that."