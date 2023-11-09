Hyderabad: Since 2019, Kangana Ranaut hasn't achieved much success at the box office. Tejas, her latest film, has also encountered a significant loss exceeding Rs 50 crore. The film was released on October 27 and in its 14 day run could mint only Rs 6.06 crore.

For several years now, Kangana Ranaut has been unable to secure a theatrical hit, and her recently released film Tejas has proven to be yet another failure for the actress. The movie was released without much promotion, and after its release, the lack of positive word of mouth wasn't sufficient to attract the audience's attention. As indicated by a report, the film has suffered a colossal loss of more than Rs 50 crore.

Tejas, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, premiered in theaters on October 27, managing to collect only Rs 6.06 crore till Thursday, after a 14 day run at the box office. According to the report, the producers incurred a loss of Rs 50 crore for the film due to its meager returns at the domestic box office and a mere Rs 70 lakh from the international market. The OTT, satellite, and music rights of the film were sold for Rs 17 crore. The distributors, both domestic and international, earned Rs 2.23 crore from the box office collections.

The producers have managed to recover only Rs 19.23 crore. As a result, their total loss amounts to Rs 50.77 crore. Kangana's previous film, Dhaakad, was also unsuccessful at the box office. According to a report, the producers of Dhaakad had suffered a loss of Rs 78.72 crore. Deepak Mukut, Sohel Maklai, and Hunar Mukut served as the producers and co-producers of Dhaakad respectively. Throughout its theatrical run, Dhaakad collected Rs 2.58 crore domestically.