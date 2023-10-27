KANGANA RANAUT CONFIRMS TANU WEDS MANU 3 SPILLS BEANS ON HER NEXT FILM WITH VIJAY SETHUPATHI

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, whose film Tejas hit the silver screens today, talked about her future projects in a recent interview with IMDb. The actor revealed that she has three more films lined up, including one alongside Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. She also confirmed her return in the long-awaited third installment of Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

During the interaction with IMDb, Kangana mentioned that she is working on a thrilling venture with Vijay Sethupathi, and is also involved in a project called Noti Binodini and another film titled Tanu Weds Manu 3. The announcement of a third installment of Tanu Weds Manu took many by surprise as director Aanand L Rai had previously denied any plans for the same.

Earlier, in an interview, the director stated that he would not create a part three simply because it is a popular franchise. "Let's not treat it like a series. Right now, there is no part three. I think I am done with the characters, at least for now," Rai had earlier said. Lead actor R Madhavan had also dismissed the possibility of a third film, stating that there is no use in resurrecting something that is already over, and said that it is very challenging to come up with fresh content. Notably, Kangana received the National Award for Best Actress for her commendable performance in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.