Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas's highly anticipated movie, Guntur Kaaram, is set to be released during Sankranthi next year. While the fans are awaiting the release of promotional assets of the film, a supposed release date for Guntur Kaaram's first song is doing rounds of webloids.

Initially, the first song was expected to be released on Dussehra. However, the latest buzz suggests that the first single from Guntur Kaaram will be a birthday gift for Trivikram. While an official announcement is yet to follow, it is widely reported that the makers are planning to unveil the first song from the film on November 7, the date which marks Trivikram's 52nd birthday.

Meanwhile, the team SSMB28 is aiming to wrap up the shoot by the first week of December. Fans of Mahesh Babu are eagerly looking forward to Guntur Kaaram as it marks the reunion of the successful duo, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram, who last collaborated on the film Khaleja in 2010. The movie promises to be an action-packed drama and features an impressive ensemble cast, including Jayaram, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna.

Bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations, Guntur Kaaram marks Mahesh and Trivikram's third collaboration, with previous projects like Athadu and Khaleja. Joining Mahesh Babu in the cast are Sree Leela and Meenakshi Choudhary. Initially, Pooja Hegde was chosen as the female lead, but due to scheduling conflicts, she had to step away from the project. As a result, Sreeleela has taken on the primary female lead role, while Meenakshi Chaudhary now plays the second female lead.

With music composed by S. Thaman and cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, Guntur Kaaram explores the life of a crime lord in Guntur City and his romantic involvement with a journalist investigating the city's hidden activities. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on January 12 next year, promising a unique and engaging narrative.