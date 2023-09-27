Hyderabad: The highly esteemed International Emmy Awards for the year 2023 have recently unveiled their list of nominations, featuring exceptional talent from a staggering 56 different countries, spanning 14 distinct categories. Among the illustrious nominees, three Indian personalities, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das, have earned their places in this prestigious lineup.

Their reactions to this incredible recognition have resonated across social media platforms, as they expressed the elation and gratitude they felt upon learning of their nominations.

Shefali Shah, widely acclaimed for her remarkable portrayal of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the gripping Netflix thriller series Delhi Crime, emerged as a nominee in the highly competitive Best Performance in the Actress category. Overwhelmed with joy and disbelief, Shefali Shah took to her social media handles to share her sentiments.

She wrote, "OMGGGGG I still can't believe it. Feel so, so honored to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists." Her heartfelt message conveyed the depth of her attachment to the character of Vartika Chaturvedi and the profound connection she had with the critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime. She dedicated this momentous nomination to the entire team that had contributed to the success of the show.

Jim Sarbh secured his nomination in the category of Best Performance by an Actor. This recognition came as a result of his stellar portrayal of the eminent Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha in the acclaimed Sony LIV drama series Rocket Boys. In a candid and heartfelt social media post, Jim Sarbh shared his rollercoaster of emotions.

Jim expressed his profound love for the character of Dr. Bhabha and the indelible impact that Rocket Boys had left on his heart and mind. He concluded his post by extending his congratulations to Shefali Shah and Vir Das for their well-deserved nominations, showcasing camaraderie and support within the Indian entertainment industry.

Vir Das, actor-turned-comedian known for his wit and humor, secured his second International Emmy nomination. This time, he was nominated in the Best Comedy category for his Netflix special, Vir Das: Landing. The news of this prestigious recognition left Vir Das seemingly stunned and exceptionally delighted.

He took to social media to share astonishment and wrote, "WHAT!!!!!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy (smiling face emoji)." He expressed his immense pride in the entire team that had worked on "Vir Das: Landing" and conveyed his gratitude to Netflix for providing him with a platform to share his unique comedic storytelling. Vir Das's nomination marked a significant milestone in his career, and he humorously reflected on the journey that had brought him to this point, stating, "well...this is a weird full circle (smiling face emoji)."