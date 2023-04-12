Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently holidaying in Paris with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids. The actor, who took Instagram by storm with a suited-up look yesterday, is now trending on social media for his viral picture from a family holiday.

Namrata has been sharing stunning pictures from her Paris holiday with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. While the mother-daughter duo jetted off to Paris last month, Mahesh and his son Gautam Ghattamaneni have seemingly joined them recently.

On Wednesday, Namrata took to Instagram Stories to share a picture with Mahesh and the kids. The family of four is seen striking a pose for a group selfie with a friend. Namrata captioned the picture with "So much love" and also dropped red heart emojis. Earlier, the star wife had also shared a picture of Mahesh engrossed in conversation with kids. Going by Namrata's feed on Instagram, it seems the Ghattamaneni family is enjoying spring in Paris.

Holidaying in Paris, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and kids make for a perfect family picture

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has an interesting lineup of films that he will be working on upon his return to India. The actor has Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming directorial in his kitty. The actor and director duo is reuniting after 12 years of their last outing together. The upcoming film is tentatively titled SSMB28 and will star Pooja Hegde alongside Mahesh.

He will also be joining hands with SS Rajamouli for an adventure drama. The details about the pan-India film are being kept under wraps but it is said that Rajamouli will commence shooting later this year. During RRR promotions in the US, Rajamouli confirmed that his film with Mahesh will be on the lines of Indiana Jones but with a modern take.