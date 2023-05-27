FAN PROPOSES SALMAN KHAN MARRIAGE AT IIFA 2023 ACTORS RESPONSE STORMS SOCIAL MEDIA

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is loved by many and with age, the Dabangg actor's fan following continues to increase. He is currently in Abu Dhabi for the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards and has been in the limelight for the last couple of days. However, the IIFA pre-event took an unexpected turn of events after a woman astounded Salman with a marriage proposal. The video from the event is currently doing the rounds on social media.

In a video from the event shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, a woman could be heard saying, "Salman Khan, I came all the way from Hollywood, just to ask you this question. I fell in love with you the moment I saw you." To this, Salman playfully quipped, "You are talking about Shah Rukh Khan, right?"

The woman continued the conversation and said, "I am talking about Salman Khan. Will you marry me?" Reacting to the question, Salman playfully said, "My days of getting married are over. You should have met me 20 years ago." And then he walked away. As soon as the video was shared, social media users rushed to the comment section and dropped their reactions to the video.

A user left a hilarious comment saying, "Salman be like: I cant marry you but i will just show you my farm house..!!" Another user commented on his looks and wrote, "Salman bhai ka ye look dekh kar kick movie ki yaad agyi (After seeing this look of Salman brother, I remembered the kick movie)." One more user wrote, "No one can match his sense of humor 'are you talking about Shahrukh Khan'?? Haha."

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3. This is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is all set to come up this Diwali.