Washington DC (US): Seems like singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has found a fan in US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On Friday (local time), US State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a luncheon, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted how India is part of their daily lives. And guess what? Blinken spoke about the love that America has for Diljit. The top US leader also mentioned Jhumpa Lahiri's novels, samosas, and Mindy Kaling's comedy.

"India is a part of our daily lives, here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri's novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr. Prime Minister I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga. The United States is endlessly enriched by our thriving Indian diaspora. Doctors, teachers, engineers, business leaders, public servants almost all of them were at White House lawns yesterday to greet you," Blinken said.

Diljit was indeed touched by Blinken's shoutout. He shared a clip of Blinken's address and captioned it with Indian and American Flag. In April 2023, Diljit made every Indian proud by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. Coachella is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California to exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe. In the upcoming months, Diljit is all set to come up with Netflix's film Chamkila, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

On being a part of the film, Diljit has earlier said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz bhajee for believing in me for this role." Parineeti Chopra is also a part of Chamkila. (ANI)