DILJIT DOSANJH HAS A HILARIOUS RESPONSE TO REPORTS OF BEING TOUCHY WITH TAYLOR SWIFT

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh had a hilarious reaction to a news report claiming he got "touchy" with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver. In a now-deleted tweet, Diljit joked about the news report and said that there's "something called privacy."

Diljit was replying to a news report by a Canadian outlet, which had the headline: "BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being 'touch touch'."

To which, Diljit re-tweeted with the caption: "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa." The tweet by the singer-actor has now been deleted. However, screenshots of his tweet are doing the rounds on social media.

Earlier, when Diljit performed twice at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in Indio, California, his second gig made headlines for all the wrong reasons. A section of social media users misunderstood Diljit's statement that he made during his performance. Diljit, however, quickly hit back at the trolls.

On the work front, Diljit became a household with songs such as Proper Patola and Do You Know and Patiala Peg, among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. Diljit starred in Bollywood films such as Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New York, Arjun Patiala, Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, and Good Newwz, among others. He is now all set to star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in The Crew. (With agency inputs)