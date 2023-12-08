DHARMENDRA CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH FANS SUNNY DEOL AND BOBBY DEOL PEN HEARTWARMING WISHES

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Dharmendra celebrated his birthday 88th birthday today. The actor garnered warm birthday wishes from family while his fans flooded social media with well wishes on his big day. Dharmendra also greeted fans who gathered outside his Mumbai home on his birthday.

On his birthday, Dharmendra cut a cake with fans and paparazzi outside his home, accompanied by his son Sunny Deol. Dharmendra looked smart in a brown shirt and black trousers along with a hat, posing for pictures and meeting his well-wishers.

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol shared lovely pictures of his dad on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday. In the photos, both Dharmendra and Sunny were smiling and holding steel glasses with a beautiful mountain view in the background. Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa Love You."

Bobby Deol, also celebrating the success of the film Animal, shared affectionate birthday wishes for his father on social media too. He expressed his love and gratitude, sharing pictures of them hugging and kissing.

Other family members like Abhay Deol and Esha Deol also extended their warm wishes. They shared portraits and sweet moments, expressing their love for Dharmendra on his special day.

Dharmendra is known as a legendary action hero in Indian cinema, famous for movies like Sholay, Pratiggya, and The Burning Train. He was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The veteran actor will also be part of an upcoming romantic film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Abhay Deol wishes Dharmendra on 88th birthday

Dharmendra also has Sriram Raghavan helmed war drama titled Ikkis in the making. In Ikkis, he shares the screen with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Additionally, Dharmendra will appear in Anil Sharma's Apne 2 alongside Sunny, Bobby, and Karan Deol.