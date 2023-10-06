Hyderabad: Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra shared a post on his official Instagram account as his grandson and actor Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono premiered in theatres on October 5. The Sholay actor shared a post highlighting a connection with the date of October 15 with the Deol family. As per the post, Bobbly Deol, Dharmendra's younger son, too made his film debut with barsaat on the same date 18 years ago.

The youngest Deol made his acting debut with the release of his movie Dono in theatres on Thursday. Due to the launch date falling on the anniversary of Bobby Deol's first film Barsaat, the event was made much more memorable. His uncle Bobby Deol wishing him for his future talked about the same aspect in his social media post.

Actor Bobby Deol, who is now waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Animal, shared a touching message on his Instagram on Thursday in honour of his nephew Rajveer Deol's big screen debut. Bobby posted a photo of himself and Rajveer on Instagram along with a heartfelt message. "I can't wait for tonight! You have worked incredibly hard for this day beta, and now it is finally time for us to witness you achieving your goal on the big screen," the note read.

"This day was a very meaningful day in my life 18 years ago when my first movie came out, and today it's even more special because my Rajveer's first movie is coming out. We all are very proud of you! Good Bless you!!#DonoTheFilm #Dono," it read further.

Sunny Deol, a proud father, also wished his son luck with the film. Sunny captioned the selfie he shared with Rajveer writing, "All the best dear kid #Dono." Speaking of the movie, Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, actress Poonam Dhillon's daughter, made their acting debuts in the film. The film is helmed by Avnish, who is the son of Sooraj Barjatya.