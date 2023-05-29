DHANUSH STORMS SOCIAL MEDIA WITH COOL AIRPORT LOOK WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad: South superstar Dhanush was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. The actor was seen flaunting a cool airport look as she got papped upon his arrival in the city. Dhanush's presence at the airport sent the paparazzi into a tizzy as they continued requesting the actor to pose for pictures.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Dhanush is seen exiting Mumbai airport looking almost unrecognizable. The National Award-winning actor is seen flaunting long hair and a full-grown beard. Dhanush kept his airport look cool and comfortable in a mauve-coloured hoodie which he paired with gray athleisure pants. The Atrangi Re actor also threw in a pair of black shared to the mix.

As seen in the video, Dhanush obliged fans with pictures at the airport. Dhanush zoomed out of the airport after briefly posing for the paparazzi. Dhanush's airport appearance stormed social media soon after the paparazzo dropped his video on Instagram.

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in the period drama Captain Miller. The lavishly mounted film will be helmed by Arun Matheswaran and will release this year in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The makers are said to be unveiling Captain Miller on Dhanush's birthday which falls on July 28.

His lineup of upcoming films also includes a recently announced project with Mari Selvaraj. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark Dhanush's second collaboration with Selvaraj after their successful outing in the critically acclaimed film Karnan. Tentatively titled Dhanush Production 15, the film will be bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and Zee Studios.