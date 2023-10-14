Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the World Cup 2023. The Indian cricket team displayed an outstanding performance by bowling out Pakistan for just 191 runs in 42.5 overs and then chased the target inside 31 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with an aggressive 86, which played a vital role in the team's victory.

The victory sparked jubilant reactions from the film industry, with celebrities taking to social media to express their pride and excitement for Team India's achievement. Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan in a post on Instagram along with his picture wrote - 👏👏👏👏👏👏 GO INDIA

Actress Kareena Kapoor in a post on Instagram wrote, "Congratulations Team India." Actress Sharavri also shared a story on her Instagram account which showed a screen grab of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and read- India won by seven wickets.

Other Bollywood celebrities also hailed India's stupendous win, which has also kept their record intact in the history of the World Cup.

Natasa Stankovic Pandya also shared a story on Instagram with the song 'Chak De India' after the team's emphatic win. Maddock Films also congratulated team India led by Rohit Sharma for their outstanding show.

Actor Vikrant Massey hailed Rohit Sharma for his 86-run knock in his Instagram story with a screen grab that has Rohit Sharma raising his bat and the caption 'Sharma Ji (Namaste sign).