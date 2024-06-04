Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 : Smriti Irani, Maneka Gandhi trailing

Hyderabad: Key women candidates like Smriti Irani and Maneka Gandhi are trailing in the initial rounds as per the data provided by the Election Commission of India.

Irani, who is the sitting MP and Union Minister was once again fielded by the BJP from Amethi, is trailing by over over 1 lakh votes votes. Similarly, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is trailing by over 22000 votes in Sultanpur seat of Uttar Pradesh. Maneka is a eight-time MP.

Similarly, Mahua Moitra, who is the Trinamool Congress candidate from Krishnanagar constituency, who was initially trailing, has secured a sizable lead. Her rival BJP nominee Amrita Roy is now trailing by over 57,000 votes.

In Telangana's capital Hyderabad, BJP candidate Madhavi Latha Kompella is trailing by over 3.20 lakh votes while AIMIM chief and Hyderabad candidate Asaduddin Owaisi is currently placed at the first place.

In Baramati seat in Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is trailing by over 80000 votes. Sunetra is contesting as Nationalist Congress Party nominee. She is up against NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate and incumbent MP Supriya Sule, who is ahead at the moment. Supriya is the daughter of former Union Minister and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar.

Another key contestant is unfolding in North East Delhi, where BJP'S Manoj Tiwari is leading by over 1 lakh votes, while Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, is placed second.