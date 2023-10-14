ROHIT SHARMA HAILS INDIAN BOWLERS FOR AN EXCEPTIONAL SHOW AFTER A WIN OVER ARCH RIVALS PAKISTAN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): India skipper Rohit Sharma praised his bowlers for their exceptional show after his team crushed Pakistan by seven wickets in their World Cup match here on Saturday. The Indian bowlers bundled out Pakistan for a paltry 191 on a pitch that had nothing much in it for the bowlers. Later, India rode on Rohit Sharma's blistering 86 to register a thumping seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

Five Indian bowlers grabbed two wickets apiece as India bowled out Pakistan in 42.5 overs, before chasing down the target in the 31st over. This is India's eighth successive win over Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

"The bowlers were the ones, who set the game up for us. I don't think it was a 190 kind of pitch. At one stage, we were looking at 280," said Rohit Sharma during the post-match presentation. "The way they (bowlers) showed grit says a lot. That is something we pride ourselves in. Whoever gets the ball does the job for the team. We've got six individuals, who can do the job with the ball. My job as a captain is important there as well. It's to read the conditions and figure out who's the right guy to do the job," Rohit Sharma added.

He also praised his batters, who have been going all guns blazing. "It's only because the guys--before entering the World Cup--they got a lot of runs. We were very clear (about) what we wanted to do. We didn't want to be in two minds about who's going to bat where," he said. However, Rohit said it would be important to keep the momentum going and not get carried away.

"All in all, it's looking good. I want to keep my fingers crossed and don't want to get, too, excited. I don't want to get, too, low as well. We want to stay balanced, keep calm and keep moving forward. Every opposition we come up against is all quality. You have to play well on that particular day, and that's what we're looking at," he added.

India, which is unbeaten in the tournament, next take on Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was awarded the Man of the Match for his spell of 2 for 19, said his focus was on reading the wicket quickly and it helped him to find the correct length. "It felt good. You get to analyse the wicket as soon as possible. We knew the wicket was on the slower side, so the hard lengths were the way. We were trying to make it as difficult as possible for the batters. When I was young I used to ask a lot of questions, so that has helped me develop a lot of knowledge. I like to read the wickets and try a lot of options," added Bumrah, who was playing before his home crowd.