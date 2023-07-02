Hyderabad: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is all set to join hands with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan helmer Atlee Kumar has been making headlines since earlier this year. Varun and Atlee have signed dotted lines for an upcoming action entertainer which is said to be an official remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil film Theri. The film which will be Varun's 18th outing is tentatively titled #VD18.

Headlined by Dhawan, the yet-to-be-titled film will have Kalees at the helm. This will be Kalees' second outing as director after foraying into Tamil cinema with the 2019 released techno-thriller Kee. Varun's film with Kalees will have Atlee as a presenter while the latter's wife Priya Atlee will be bankrolling the film under their banner A For Apple Productions in association with Cine1 Studios' Murad Khetani.

The makers are aiming to take the Theri Hindi remake on floors in August. While Varun will be playing Vijay's role of a DCP, Janhvi Kapoor was rumoured to essay his wife in the film. The role was played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the original. The makers have locked May 31, 2024, for the film's release.

READ | 'It was planned: Varun Dhawan reacts as netizens school him on 'consent' for kissing Gigi Hadid at NMACC day 2

Meanwhile, Atlee is busy chalking out a promotional plan for SRK's Jawan. The highly anticipated film is all set to arrive in theaters on September 7. On the other hand, Varun has Indian adaption of Citadel on floors. He recently wrapped up Serbia schedule for the web series which also stars Samantha and Saqib Saleem in lead roles. The actor will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal and Bhediya 2.