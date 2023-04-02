Hyderabad: Actor Varun Dhawan was one of the Bollywood stars who brought the house down on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening gala. The actor performed a medley on Saturday night and the highlight of his performance was his moment with international model Gigi Hadid. Varun, who enthralled the audience at the NMACC gala last night, however, woke up to massive trolling on Twitter for his 'inappropriate' behaviour with Gigi.

Sunday morning began with the wrath of social media for Varun as the netizens are fuming at his 'indecent' gesture towards Gigi. Tweeple are accusing Varun of making Gigi 'uncomfortable' as he lifted and spun her around while the supermodel, according to netizens was struggling to hold her outfit together.

A user who goes by the name Aditi_U on Twitter wrote, "If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an "elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting."

Replying to Aditi and hundreds of others who echoed the same feeling, Varun took to Twitter and wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things. Good morning 🙏." His clarification was lapped up by his fans while others were still not convinced as they asked "was the kiss planned too?"