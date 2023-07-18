Mumbai: Makers of the forthcoming action thriller movie Heart of Stone unveiled the first solo poster of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. On Tuesday, the OTT platform Netflix dropped the poster on its social media handle. In the poster, Alia could be seen in her character Keya Dhawan, donning a brown fur coat and staring intensely at the camera.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix India shared the poster which they captioned, "Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart. Catch all the thrills and chills from Heart of Stone on August 11, only on Netflix." Fans flocked to the comment section and filled it with red hearts and fire emoticons soon after the makers unveiled the poster. A fan wrote, "Can't wait to see Alia as Keya Dhawan (and added red heart emoji)." Another wrote, "Queen ruling global platform."

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone features Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.

Also read: Watch Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Scintillating Chemistry In Ve Kamleya Song From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter, a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional, a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one.

When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset. The trailer of Heart of Stone was launched at Tudum 2023 in Brazil. The film will drop on Netflix on August 11.

Besides Heart of Stone, Alia will also be seen in the forthcoming romantic movie Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on July 28. (With agency inputs)