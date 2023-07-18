Hyderabad: The dynamic duo of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, have once again ignited hearts with their enchanting chemistry in the song Ve Kamleya from the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The song, rendered by soulful duo Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, perfectly encapsulates the essence of love and rekindles passion.

This enthralling track marks the third song from the eagerly awaited movie helmed by Karan Johar. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the music video, we get a glimpse of Alia and Ranveer's charming love story. Ranveer, who appears in the video as Rocky, asks Rani, "Tu love karti hai na mere se? Bas love hai toh sab hai (Do you love me? Just love is everything.)"

Taking to social media, Karan Johar has dropped the music video on his Instagram handle with a caption that read, "And just like that, another piece close to my heart is yours! #VeKamleya video out now…but STAY TUNED FOR THE FULL AUDIO! Coming soon #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on 28th July."

Soon after the video was dropped, social media users flocked to the comment section with one commenting, "Another magic voice of Arijit Singh." Another user commented, "The best surprise song drop!" One more user wrote, "Another Masterpiece Ve Kamleya." A fan commented, "You can ignore Bollywood but you can not ignore Arijit Singh's melodious voice." As fans highly anticipate Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's release, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28, promising a spectacular romantic journey.