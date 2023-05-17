New Delhi: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Seoul for Gucci Cruise Show 2024 as the global brand ambassador, seems to be enjoying the event as she meets and poses with South Korean singer IU. A number of pictures of Alia with singer IU have surfaced online which are garnering her fans' attention.

The pictures show Alia posing with IU, CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri, Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson and Blake Lee. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor made an appearance in front of a historical place while donning a mini black dress with a polka-dotted cutout. She completed her look with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag. While IU chose a sheer white printed dress, matching heels and a yellow handbag.

Recently, Thai superstar Davikah Hoorne posted some adorable pictures where Alia and Davikah are seen posing in different styles from the Gucci event. Last week, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news with a caption that read, "Alia Bhatt is the House's newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag."

Also read: Loved Alia Bhatt's all-denim airport look? It's worth over whopping Rs 12 lakh, watch video

Alia also took to Instagram and shared her excitement and feelings with her fans. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I'm honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci's legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I'm looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci."

On the movie front, Alia will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar. The movie is all set to release on July 28. Besides that, Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar. (With agency inputs)