Hyderabad: Kajol, the Bollywood actor, celebrated her 49th birthday on Saturday. Her husband and fellow actor, Ajay Devgn, took to social media to wish her in his unique style. He dedicated the song Taarif Karoon Kya Uski to Kajol while praising her for numerous qualities.

Ajay shared a heartwarming video of the two from The Traial trailer launch event. In the video, a voice is heard asking questions about who is more patient, a better cook, a better communicator, has more stars, and is kinder to strangers. In each instance, Kajol was the answer.

To make her birthday special, Ajay and their daughter Nysa Devgan returned to Mumbai from their trip. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport, with Ajay wearing an olive green tracksuit and Nysa keeping a low profile in a white vest and beige pants, wearing a mask.

Recently, Kajol appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, where she portrayed a lawyer fighting her husband's case. Her next project is Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon, who is also making her debut as a producer.

Kajol recently made headlines for her views on pay parity in the film industry. During a film festival in Delhi, Kajol addressed the issue of pay parity in Bollywood. She expressed optimism about India's progress, citing that with the rise of social media and OTT platforms, audiences are exposed to diverse cinema. Kajol believed that when an Indian film like Wonder Woman achieves the same success as a mainstream Bollywood movie, there may be a step towards achieving pay equality.

