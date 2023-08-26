AFTER THE NATIONAL AWARD WIN ALLU ARJUN SHARES HEARTFELT MOMENTS WITH CHIRANJEEVI

Hyderabad: Congratulatory messages continue to pour in from all quarters for Allu Arjun as he won the Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise at the 69th National Film Award on Friday. As the Pushpa star became the first-ever Telugu actor to win the National Award, celebrations continue in the Allu and Mega family as well. On Saturday, Allu Arjun shared the joy of winning National Award with his maternal uncle and superstar Chiranjeevi.

Taking to social media, Geetha Arts and Allu Entertainment, the production banners run by Allu Arjun's family shared a set of two pictures on social media. In the shared images, Allu Arjun is seen receiving a bouquet of flowers from Chiranjeevi. The following image features the megastar feeding some sweets to Allu Arjun while his wife Surekha Konidela looks on. The caption alongside the images reads: "@chiranjeevikonidela garu extends his heartfelt congratulations to Icon star @alluarjunonline on his remarkable achievement on clinching the BEST ACTOR National Award for the exemplary performance in #PushpaTheRise 🔥

Allu Arjun has always maintained that Chiranjeevi is a source of inspiration for him and he always looks up to him. Recently, at the success meet of Telugu film Baby in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun also said that he will be a Chiranjeevi fan till he breathes his last.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with Pushpa: The Rule shooting which is a sequel to 2021 blockbuster action drama Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun's lineup of upcoming films also includes Sandeep Reddy Vanga's untitled project bankrolled by T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar.

READ | As 'Pushpa Raj' mania continues with Allu Arjun bagging national award, read interesting facts about 'Pushpa-The Rise'