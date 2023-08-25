PUSHPA RAJ MANIA CONTINUES AS ALLU ARJUN BAGS NATIONAL AWARD PUSHPA WAS FIRST OFFERED TO MAHESH BABU

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun created a pan-India craze by saying "Pushpa means not flower but fire", in 'Pushpa: The Rise' directed by Sukumar. Bunny's acting, dialogue delivery and dance as Pushparaj in a mass avatar enthralled the audience across the country. Social media was abuzz with memes, reels and rhymes, small and big. 'Pushpa' has not only collected money at the box office, but also set records in its account. Now, Allu Arjun has won the National Award and made Tollywood proud. In this backdrop, there are some interesting facts about the movie.

Sukumar set an unforgettable milestone in Allu Arjun nee Bunny's career with 'Arya'. After that, 'Arya 2', which came in a combination of both of them, seemed to be okay. After almost 10 years, Allu Arjun and Sukumar joined hands for 'Pushpa'. The two celebrated by embracing each other after receiving the national award.

It was Sukumar, who first told the story of 'Pushpa' to Mahesh Babu. He liked the story and gave the green signal. Due to earlier agreed projects, dates could not be adjusted and the project was stopped. 'Pushpa' is set in the backdrop of red sanders smuggling. Sukumar later said that the story told to Mahesh is similar, but the storyline is different. But, Pushparaj's role was brought to life by Bunny with his effort. For this role, he applied make-up without moving for two or three hours. It is no surprise that the effort alone has earned him an award.

Also read: Allu Arjun bags 'Best Actor', Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon share 'Best Actress' award in 69th National Film Awards

If Allu Arjun, Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad come together, they will create magic at the box office. The same magic was repeated in 'Pushpa'. The songs 'Srivalli', 'Oo Antava Maava' and 'Sami Sami' created a sensation on YouTube. These are among the top 10 most popular songs of 2022. Moreover, the songs created a record as the first Indian album to have 6.2 billion+ views. Devi Sri Prasad bagged the National Award for Best Music Director for these songs.

Released as a Pan India movie on December 17, 2021, 'Pushpa' has collected Rs.365 crore (gross) worldwide and Rs 108 crore (net) collections in Hindi alone. 'Pushpa' Raj has set a record as the highest-grossing film released in 2021. 'Pushpa' was popular on OTT as well. It became the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in 2022. Pushpa received the highest TRP rating when it was telecast on TV in 2022. With 10 million+ Insta reels created, you can understand what Pushpa mania. The songs and scenes of this movie are still being performed.

It may be recalled that the movie has received seven Filmfare and seven more Saima awards. The film bagged awards in the categories of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Music Director, Best Lyricist and Best Cinematography.

Pushpa 2 shooting is going on at a brisk pace. The recently released glimpses titled 'Where is Pushpa ..?' received a huge response from the audience. In it, Allu Arjun says "If the animals take two steps back in the forest, it means that a tiger has come. If the same tiger takes two steps back, it means that Pushpa has come." Also, the first looks of Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil started trending soon after the launch. The film will hit the screens next year.