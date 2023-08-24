ALLU ARJUN BECOMES FIRST TELUGU ACTOR TO WIN NATIONAL AWARD

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun became the first Telugu actor to bag the National Award for Pushpa: The Rise. The actor won the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards. The sequel of the film, 'Pushpa: The Rule' will hit the theatres soon. Meanwhile, "RRR" won six awards. Its music director MM Keeravani shared the Best Music Director award with "Pushpa (The Rise Part I)" music director Devi Sri Prasad. The SS Rajamouli-directed film also bagged awards for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, best male playback singer to Kalabhairava, best special effects, best action director and best choreography.

Hindi film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' was named the best feature film in the National Awards for 2021 announced on Thursday while Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the top acting honours. Bollywood stars Bhatt and Sanon shared the Best Actress award for their roles in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi' respectively.

The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for the Marathi film 'Godavari'. The National Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta, who headed the 11-member jury. Pankaj Tripathi was named best supporting actor for 'Mimi' and Pallavi Joshi was the best supporting actress for 'The Kashmir Files'. 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also won the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

Shreya Ghoshal won the best female playback award for her song "Mayava Chaayavaa" for the film 'Iravin Ninzhal'. The original screenplay honour went to the Malayalam film 'Nayattu' and its writer Shahi Kabir. The Indira Gandhi Award for best debut film of a director went to the Malayalam film 'Meppadiyan' while the award for best film on social issues was given to the Assamese film 'Anunaad-the Resonance'.

Shoojit Sircar's biopic 'Sardar Udham' won the award for best Hindi film as well as honours for best cinematography (re-recording final mixing), best production design and costume design. "I'm thankful that the National Award jury has acknowledged it (film), they have given so much respect and love to the film. A film on this kind of revolutionary, Sardar Udham, which includes Bhagat Singh and the Jallianwala (Bagh massacre) incident, and somehow gets recognition and respect. We remember films because of National Awards, and we also remember these films for a long time. I'm proud and honoured, Sircar told PTI. (With PTI Inputs)