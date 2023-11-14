54th IFFI: From Michael Douglas attending mega event to list of films to be premiered; all you need to know
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is expected to captivate spectators in Goa from November 20 to 28 this year. The National Film Development Corporation Limited is hosting this much awaited event, which is meant to create a direct link between movie stars and the public by presenting a number of films that represent the festival's main values. The 2023 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will feature a wide range of new releases and will also present Hollywood actor Michael Douglas with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award.
Come, See the grandeur of #iffi54 at Goa from 20th-28th November, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qzKMci2Vqp— International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 7, 2023
Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing allure of 'Farrey' as they grace the red carpet at #IFFI54 in Goa! Be there on Nov 21st to share in the thrill and catch a glimpse of this extraordinary team. Don't miss out on this cinematic celebration!— International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 14, 2023
Register now at https://t.co/JZISyPm1zS pic.twitter.com/UBcpQNjcS3
The films and television series will be shown as a part of "Gala Premiers," a recently introduced programme designed to foster relationships between cinema stars and the public. In addition to Salman Khan's Farrey, which stars his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, there will be several screenings during IFFI 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Goa. The festival will also have the world premiere of Pankaj Tripathi's Kadak Singh, and Gandhi Talks, which has AR Rahman's soundtrack and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Aditi Rao Hydari.
Join us on Wednesday, 22 November at 12:30 PM for a captivating session – “Living the Character” with the versatile actor Vijay Sethupathy in conversation with the renowned Kushboo Sundar only at the #iffi54 pic.twitter.com/NNrRUtDUxP— International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 13, 2023
While Kishor Padurang Belekar's Gandhi Talks delves into a social commentary that explores the depths of capitalism, racism, and society at large with intriguing references to Hindu mythology and the story of Samudra Manthan, Soumendra Padhi's Farrey promises an exciting journey that is just waiting to be unravelled. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's film Kadak Singh tells the tale of AK Srivastava, an inspector who suffers from retrograde amnesia. Despite his illness, he manages to unravel the intricate mystery of the Chit Fund Scam by hearing several accounts of his past and how he got into the hospital. Milind Rau's film The Village transports viewers on a road journey that takes a sinister turn when a family becomes victims to a mutant clan.
Witness the magic of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' as they grace the red carpet at Watan’s International Film Festival in Goa! Join them on Nov 21st and catch a glimpse of @KaranJohar and his incredible team. It's a cinematic celebration you won't want to miss! #IFFI54@PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/uwbkcELUTZ— International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 12, 2023
We are thrilled to present our official selection of 15 International and Indian fiction feature films which will compete for the Golden Peacock Award for Best Film!— International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 8, 2023
Join us in celebrating the joy cinema. Watch this space for updates, and mark your calendars! #IFFI54 pic.twitter.com/6BCWOpYmZa
Along with a plethora of other outstanding films, such as Dear Jassi, Hurry Om Hurry, Rautu Ki Beli, Dhootha, Dil Hai Grey, and Grey Games, the 54th IFFI's Gala Premieres section presents a varied and engrossing cinematic experience that questions assumptions, explores human emotions, and ventures into the world of suspense and mystery. One of the biggest film festivals, the IFFI features the greatest in international cinema. The festival gives seasoned and up-and-coming filmmakers a stage on which to present their outstanding work to a worldwide audience.
On the final day of IFFI 2023, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will receive the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award. Michael is rumoured to be planning a trip to Hyderabad, south India, to meet and socialise with leading actors from the region.