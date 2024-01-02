2024: From Jigra to Do Patti, Bollywood divas shaping stories on and off the screen
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: The current wave of Bollywood divas has embraced filmmaking, recognising the necessity of championing the content and narratives they wish to convey. Shifting away from the limited scope of glamorous roles tethered to male-centric storylines, this new generation has embraced film production, a domain predominantly dominated by their male counterparts.
The landscape is gradually transforming; female film producers, once a rarity, now showcase powerhouse talents like Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ektaa Kapoor, and Guneet Monga. Zoya and Reema, are the powerhouse duo who craft, direct, and produce their cinematic marvels. Alongside them stands the Indian television maven, Ektaa Kapoor, acclaimed with an Emmy Award for her invaluable contributions to the world of television and entertainment.
Not to be overlooked is the fervent outsider, Guneet Monga, whose zeal propelled her to an Oscar win, leaving an indelible mark in the fiercely competitive film industry. The presence of women in film production is increasing at a slower pace than preferred, however, there a significant shift is evident in the industry's landscape.
In the upcoming year of 2024, at least five films will spotlight women behind and in front of the camera, four backed by Bollywood's leading divas. Here's a glance spotlight on five captivating productions that boast of women behind the scenes, front and center.
- Film: The Buckingham Murders
- Release Date: March 22, 2024
- Produced by: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ektaa Kapoor
- Synopsis: The Buckingham Murders explores themes of grief, trauma, and the immigrant experience. The film revolves around a grieving cop investigating the disappearance of a child.
Kareena Kapoor's debut production
Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her two-decade-long acting career, now embarks on a new journey in film production with The Buckingham Murders, a gripping crime thriller helmed by Hansal Mehta. Premiering at esteemed festivals and exploring themes of grief, trauma, and the immigrant experience, this film marks Kareena's debut into the film production world alongside Ektaa Kapoor.
- Film: The Crew
- Release Date: March 22, 2024
- Produced by: Ektaa Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor
- Synopsis: The Crew, an all-female cast film helmed by Rajesh Krishnan. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, it's a comedy-heist drama.
The Crew reunites powerhouse trio Kareena, Ektaa, Reha
Joining the league is Ektaa Kapoor herself, a trailblazer in the Indian television industry, extending her prowess to the silver screen with The Crew. An all-female cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, the film promises a concoction of comedy and heist, weaving a story around three hard-working women caught in a web of unexpected circumstances. The film reunites Kareena with Ektaa and Rhea Kapoor after their 2018 release Veere Di Wedding.
- Film: Do Patii
- Release Date: 2024
- Produced by: Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon
- Synopsis: Do Patii is mystery thriller set in the hills of North India. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, it stars Kajol alongside Sanon.
Kriti Sanon forays into film production
Less than a decade into movies, National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon is making her mark not just in front of the camera but as a producer with Do Patti. This mystery thriller set in the picturesque North, under Sanon's banner Blue Butterfly Films, brings together powerhouse talent like Kajol and Sanon herself, reuniting after their earlier collaboration in Dilwale.
- Film: Jigra
- Release Date: September 27, 2024
- Produced by: Alia Bhatt, Dharma Productions
- Synopsis: Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra delves into a narrative about unbreakable sibling bonds and unwavering courage.
Alia Bhatt's action debut
Alia Bhatt's journey from her debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012 to her recent National Award win marks her remarkable growth over a decade in the film industry. Stepping into filmmaking with the digitally released Darlings in 2022, she's now embarked on her second production venture, Jigara, under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. This film, under the direction of Vasan Bala, revolves around the unbreakable bond between a brother and sister, promising a narrative brimming with unwavering love and indomitable courage. Notably, Jigara marks Alia's maiden lead in an action-packed Bollywood film following her venture into the genre with Hollywood's Heart of Stone.
-
- Film: Emergency
- Release Date: 2024
- Produced by: Kangana Ranaut
- Synopsis: Emergency centered around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Kangana Ranaut's most risky venture
For bringing the story of Emergency to life it demanded immense sacrifice from Kangana Ranaut, who went as far as mortgaging her house, office, and all her possessions. Not only does she step into the director's role for this film, but she stands firm in her belief that her investment of hundreds of crores mirrors a product worth her efforts. Emergency follows her earlier production, the satirical romantic comedy-drama Tiku Weds Sheru, under her banner Manikarnika Films Production.
-
Emergency delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Kangana essaying the iconic political figure. This monumental project also marks Kangana's debut solo directorial venture and boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.
As these films prepare for their much-awaited releases in 2024, the anticipation builds for the future projects these dynamic women will unveil under their production banners. Notably, updates on Deepika Padukone's ventures, including the Hindi adaptation of The Intern and her involvement in an upcoming cross-cultural romantic comedy in Hollywood, are highly awaited.
Furthermore, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent announcement of her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, signals the growing influence of female voices in Indian cinema. The rise of female-driven stories and production houses has only just begun, promising an exciting, inclusive future for Indian cinema.
