2024 FROM JIGRA TO DO PATTI BOLLYWOOD DIVAS SHAPING STORIES ON AND OFF THE SCREEN

Kangana Ranaut's most risky venture

For bringing the story of Emergency to life it demanded immense sacrifice from Kangana Ranaut, who went as far as mortgaging her house, office, and all her possessions. Not only does she step into the director's role for this film, but she stands firm in her belief that her investment of hundreds of crores mirrors a product worth her efforts. Emergency follows her earlier production, the satirical romantic comedy-drama Tiku Weds Sheru, under her banner Manikarnika Films Production.

Emergency delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Kangana essaying the iconic political figure. This monumental project also marks Kangana's debut solo directorial venture and boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.