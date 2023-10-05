ALIA BHATT SHARES PICTURES OF DAY ONE OF BRINGING JIGRA TO LIFE CELEBS CONGRATULATE ACTOR ON PRODUCTION VENTURE

Hyderabad: After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's success, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is onto her next project titled Jigra. Alia Bhatt began filming her co-production Jigra and shared images from the first day of shoot on social media. Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, tells the story of Alia's character, who goes to any length to defend her brother.

Alia was photographed getting her make-up done before the shoot as she was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Vasan can be seen glancing at the display in another snap. Alia was seen in another photo staring at her vanity van, which had a small Jigra banner on the door.

Sharing photos from the shoot, Alia Bhatt wrote, "And we're rolling. Day one of bringing our Jigra to life... Stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd..."

As soon as the post was shared, several netizens and her Bollywood colleagues congratulated the actress. her latest film's co-star ranveer Singh commented: "love and luck!" Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling!" Zoya Akhtar dropped a smiley and heart emoji.Soni Razdan wrote, "All the best." Dia Mirza also shared emojis on Alia's post.

The film was announced just a few weeks ago with Alia penning a lengthy note. "Presenting Jigra, directed by the incredibly talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. In many respects, it feels like a full circle from my beginning in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them. Every day is a new adventure... thrilling, demanding (and a little scary)... not only as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this picture to life, and I CANNOT WAIT to share more as we progress," it read.