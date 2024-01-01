Hyderabad: From Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR to Rishabh Shetty's Kantara prequel, 2024 looks promising for pan-India films from the Southern belt. 2023 was already a fascinating year for films, that witnessed record-breaking sale of tickets with moviegoers turning to theatres in huge numbers. Following a massive year of commercial hits, 2024 looks even more interesting with highly anticipated films lined up for release.

1. Malaikottai Vaaliban

This highly anticipated period action picture, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is set to be released on January 25 in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The teaser of the film has already added to the anticipation and increased interest in Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial debut. The period action film was shot for 130 days from January to June 2023 in several places including Rajasthan, Chennai, and Pondicherry. Apart from Mohanlal, the film features a stellar cast that includes Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, and others. With music by Prashant Pillai, the film promises an entertaining blend of period drama and gripping action sequences.

2. Kantara Chapter 1

It is the prequel to last year's smash hit Kantara. The film is set to be released in 2024. It is written and directed by Rishabh Shetty, which stars him and Saptami Gowda in crucial roles. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur.

3. Devara

Devara marks Jr NTR's first film since the Oscar-winning RRR. The first look of the film shows the actor in a furious avatar. The film, directed by Kortala Siva, will be released in two parts. The filmmaker recently stated that one segment will not ba able to do the characters justice. The film also features a significant Bollywood involvement as Janhvi Kapoor makes her Telugu film debut, while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist. The first installment of the film will be released on April 5.

4. Game Changer

After making India shine globally with RRR, Ram Charan's upcoming film has piqued the interest of fans and moviegoers alike. He will soon be seen in filmmaker Shankar's Game Changer, co-starring with Kiara Advani. The film is currently under production and no official release date has been announced so far.

5. Pushpa – The Rule

The sequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster Pushpa The Rise, Allu Arjun is all set to reprise his role as the infamous character. The teaser for the film depicted a nationwide search for the Allu, who returns to claim his people in style. The first installment of the film, directed by Sukumar, received multiple National honours, making the sequel one of the most anticipated ones in Telugu cinema history. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also have important roles in the film, which is set to be released in August 2024.

6. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD: As the title suggests, this much-anticipated pan-India film is set in the future. As per the teaser, Prabhas plays a sort of messiah. Nag Ashwin's film brings together high-profile stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, making it a widely anticipated film. The teaser was unveiled at the Comic-Con International in San Diego.

7. Kanguva

With this film, directed by Siruthai Siva and actor Suriya join the pan-Indian race. K. E. Gnanavel Raja, the film's producer, is so ambitious with the project that he had plans to dub it in 38 languages.

8. Indian 2

The long-awaited film from Kamal Haasan and Shankar, who have joined forces after a 25-year hiatus, was on the verge of being shelved, as have many of the actor's ventures. The success of Vikram enabled Kamal to resume the project, which had been shelved following the deaths of three stuntmen on the set. The plot revolves around Senapathy, a vigilante who murdered his kid in the first installment.

9. Lucifer 2

L2: Empuraan, popularly known as L2E, is a forthcoming action thriller film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. It is the second installment of a trilogy, after the 2019 film Lucifer. Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas are behind the production of the film. Mohanlal reprises his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam / Stephen Nedumpally in the film, along with Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, and Tovino Thomas from the first trilogy.

10. Bramayugam

Though much of the film's specifics are under wraps, the producers have confirmed that the film would be a more experimental venture that will incorporate aspects of supernatural and mysticism, with megastar Mammootty playing the negative role. Beginning production in August, the film was shot on a large scale in cities throughout Kerala, including Ottapalam, Kochi, and Athirapally. Furthermore, Bramayugam is slated to be much more anchored and grounded in a more realistic sense, rather than having an extravagant amount of flair to drive in the terror and thrills.

Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who received critical acclaim for his horror film Bhoothakaalam, stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in key roles, with Christo Xavier providing the soundtrack. It will be released in theatres in early 2024. The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

11. Thug life

On the eve of his birthday, Kamal Haasan unveiled his upcoming film Thug Life. The actor released the title announcement video for the new action flick with Mani Ratnam on his social media handle. The film will reunite Kamal and Mani 36 years after their iconic epic crime thriller Nayakan, which was released in 1987. Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies will co-produce Thug Life. Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Abhirami, and Nasser also play important parts in the film.

12. Vrushabha