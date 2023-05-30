Chennai: The Tovino Thomas-starrer 2018 Everyone Is A Hero has emerged as the biggest industry hit in the history of Malayalam cinema. Continuing its dream run in theatres across the world, 2018 first became the fastest-ever Malayalam film to collect Rs 100 crore worldwide. The movie has now surpassed another milestone by minting Rs 160 crore worldwide in just 25 days, with an overwhelming run in five languages now.

For the first time in Mollywood history, a movie is being hailed nationwide and the response has given the Malayalam film industry a new identity across states and countries. 2018 Everyone Is A Hero is said to be getting standing ovations in theatres everywhere. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph with an ambitious budget, 2018 has a prominent star cast comprised of Tovino, Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Lal, Narain, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali and Tanvi in lead roles.

However, in the Hindi-speaking regions, the movie did see a modest decline on the first Monday after its release. The movie had previously made Rs 8.95 crore in its opening week. The Hindi version of the film had a 7.23 percent decline at the box office. The movie made Rs 1.7 crore on its first day of release, but it saw a significant increase of 82.35 percent on its second day. The film brought in Rs 3.1 crore on day two. According to early box office reports, the movie increased by 33.87 percent and brought in Rs 4.15 crore on the third day. This brings the film's total collection to an impressive figure of Rs 12.8 crore.

The director has succeeded in recreating the Kerala floods with the creative support of competent production and art teams led by the production designer and art director Mohandas. The movie is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C.K. Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph under the banners of Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions. It is Kavya Film Company's second back-to-back blockbuster after Malikappuram. (With agency inputs)