Hyderabad: Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot has expressed admiration for Alia Bhatt, as the latter embarks on her Hollywood journey. Gal, who co-stars with Alia in the action thriller Heart of Stone, believes that the Raazi actor's transition to Hollywood will be a healthy evolution.

In an interview, Gal praised the bond she shares with Alia, emphasizing their commonalities despite hailing from different countries and cultures. Gal particularly admires Alia's straightforward and no-nonsense attitude, which resonates with her Israeli background. The two actors instantly connected, and Gal found Alia's warmth and authenticity delightful.

Gal Gadot believes that Alia Bhatt's extensive experience in the Hindi film industry, spanning over a decade and achieving massive stardom, equips her well to face the challenges of breaking into the American market. Alia's comfort in handling the Indian film industry's intense spotlight and pressures will serve as an advantage in her Hollywood journey. Gal dismisses the need to offer Alia any advice, considering her well-established career in India and her ability to handle the heat of the spotlight.

Alia Bhatt has been candid about the challenges she faced during the filming of Heart of Stone, where she plays the role of the antagonist, Keya Dhawan, alongside co-star Jamie Dornan. As English is not her native language, Alia found acting in English on the first day of filming to be somewhat unfamiliar, despite being proficient in the language in everyday conversations. Nevertheless, her talent and dedication have undoubtedly shone through in her performance.

With Heart of Stone set to debut on Netflix, Alia's Hollywood debut promises to be an exciting chapter in her already illustrious career. Meanwhile, Alia continues to impress in the Indian film industry, as her recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark, following the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

