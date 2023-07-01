WORLDS LARGEST RESTAURANT IN CHINA CAN ACCOMMODATE 5800 AT A TIME

Hyderabad: Hotpot, the world's largest restaurant is located on a hill near Chongqing in China. This restaurant has around 900 tables and the management says that around 5,800 customers can have dinner on them simultaneously. The original name of this hilltop restaurant is 'Pipa Yuan'. In this 3,300 square feet space, one has to ask for a staffer's help to find out where to book a table.

It also secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records last year as the largest restaurant. At Pipa Yuan, it takes at least 30 minutes for the dish to be served to customers no matter, which they delicacy order. However, the number of people coming here is increasing day by day and not decreasing. It is impossible to get a table here in the summer season if you come without reservation. Tourists from all over China flock to this restaurant.

Just imagine what it would be like to have tonnes of dishes prepared all the time in a single restaurant. Hence, there are hundreds of waiters, cooks, chefs and 25 cashiers. The restaurant is open round-the-clock. Many tourists come to the restaurant during the night. Because at that time the entire hill is beautifully illuminated with different types of electric lights.

The noise at the restaurant is reminiscent of a fair. "But, we are bound to doubt whether delicacies will be tastier as they are prepared on a massive scale, but netizens are giving good reviews". It is said that the restaurant management will not compromise on the taste even though the delivery of food is a bit late during rush hours.