Hyderabad: World Heart Day is observed annually on September 29 to delve deep into the realm of human autonomy. The heart stands as a critical organ orchestrating the symphony of bodily functions. Any ailment afflicting this vital organ reverberates through the entire system, underscoring the imperative to maintain heart health.

History- World Heart Day was first observed in the year 2000. It has grown into an annual global observance initiated by the World Heart Federation. In the year 2012, the global leaders set an an ambitious goal committed to a 25 percent reduction in mortality from non-communicable diseases by 2025.

Significance- The significance of World Heart Day lies in bridging the informational gap concerning heart attacks and related health related complications. Unhealthy dietary habits and wrong lifestyles have predisposed individuals of all ages to heart-related ailments. The day, observed across the globe, endeavors to educate and empower individuals, fostering a proactive approach to heart health.

What are Cardiovascular diseases?- Cardiovascular diseases(CVD), constituting a prevalent global health challenge, claim a staggering number of lives annually. Over 80 percent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Primarily stemming from lifestyle choices such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking, these diseases are largely preventable. However, their prevalence imposes substantial burdens on healthcare systems and economies, necessitating a multifaceted approach to prevention.

World Heart Day operates with a central objective: The prime objective of the day lies in enhancing awareness of cardiovascular diseases, their prevention, and the profound impact they impose worldwide. With an alarming toll of 17.9 million lives lost each year to CVD, the World Heart Day advocates for individual actions that mitigate risks and preserve heart health.

Theme of World Heart Day 2023- Each year, the day adopts a specific theme, with the 2023 theme urging individuals to "Use Heart, Know Heart", promoting self-care and heart wellness.