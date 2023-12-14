WINNING BJP MPS ASKED TO VACATE GOVT RESIDENCES WITHIN MONTH

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party MPs, who recently submitted their resignation in the Lok Sabha after winning in the state assembly elections, have been asked to vacate their government residence within a month. According to the sources, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee led by BJP MP CR Paatil sent notices to all the BJP MPs who resigned recently from the lower house to vacate their government homes within 30 days.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that he has accepted the resignation of nine Lok Sabha MPs, including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel after their electoral win.

The House Panel led by BJP MP Paatil deals with all the matters related to the residential accommodations of members of the Lok Sabha.

Besides the two Union Ministers, the other MPs who recently resigned are Rakesh Singh, Udya Pratap Singh, and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh, Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Rajasthan, and Gomati Sai and Arun Sao from Chhattisgarh.

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has also resigned. Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste lost from Niwas (ST) seat to the Congress' Chainsingh Warkade by a margin of 9,723 votes.

According to the reports, TMC MP Mahua Moitra who was recently expelled from the Lok Sabha for her 'unethical conduct' after the release of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee report has also been asked to vacate her government residence. The Housing Committee for Parliament has requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to instruct the TMC leader to vacate her official bungalow.