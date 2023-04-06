WEAPONISING POLITICS BY STALLING PARLIAMENT WILL HAVE SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES FOR POLITY JAGDEEP DHANKAR

New Delhi: Mincing no words in expressing his displeasure over the disruptions during the latest sessions of the Upper House of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that "weaponising of politics" by stalling Parliament proceedings will have serious consequences for the Indian polity.

The Rajya Sabha Chairperson in his Valedictory Remarks further stated that such disruption of the proceedings of the House is viewed with "utter dislike" by the people. " Wesponising of politics by stalling the functioning of Parliament is pregnant with serious consequences for our polity. This is to the utter dislike of the people at large. In public mind we as a class are subject of disdain & ridicule," stated Dhankhar.

Pointing out that the Parliament is for "discussions and deliberations, debates and decisions" for the holistic welfare of the people, Dhankhar stated that it is an ironic disorder in Parliament is turning out to be the "new Order", a new norm which decimates the essence of democracy.

" How worrisome and alarming! Paramountcy of debate, dialogue, deliberations and discussion in Parliament has yielded to disruption and disturbance," stated Dhankhar. He further stated that the productivity of the first part of the Budget Session was 56.3 per cent, while for the second part, it came down to an "abysmal 6.4 per cent" adding that cumulatively, the House productivity was only 24.4 per cent. He further stated that over 103 hours and 30 minutes were lost due to disruptions in the Rajya Sabha in the latest session and termed it as "the dismal performance" of the House,

" We need to reflect our track record on the anvil-expectations of the people. Posterity will judge us not by the decibels generated in shouting slogans, but by our multifarious contributions towards strengthening the growth trajectory of our nation," stated the Dhankhar.