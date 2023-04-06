OVER 96 HOURS WASTED IN LOK SABHA DUE TO DISRUPTIONS HIGHEST SINCE THE FIRST SESSION

Hyderabad: The 11th session of the Lok Sabha which was adjourned sine die on Thursday following repeated dodged protests by the Opposition members demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, has earned the dubious distinction of recording the highest time wasted due to disruptions or forced adjournments.

As per the provisional statistics released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday a whooping 96.13 hours were lost during the latest session of the Lok Sabha due to disruptions and forced adjournments. It is considerably higher than the fifth Lok Sabha session which holds second place in this regard with 77.48 hours.

Time lost due to interruptions

There is also a significant difference between the time lost due to interruptions or forced adjournments and sitting hours during the 11th sessions of the Lok Sabha. As per the statistics released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the sitting hours for the latest session stand at 45.55 hours and the time wasted due to interruptions stands at 96.13 hours.

Sitting Hours and time lost due to interruptions

As for the number of Government Bills passed and introduced in the latest session of the Lower House of the Parliament, the latest session also recorded one of the lowest figures. Only eight bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha during the latest Session out of which six were passed. During the 10th session of the Lok Sabha, only nine bills were introduced out of which seven were passed.

Government Bills introduced

In terms of sitting hours, the Eleventh Session of the Lok Sabha functioned for 45 hours and 55 minutes. As per the data released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, the sixth session of the Lok Sabha clocked 21.21 hours of sitting hours, the lowest since the first session which registered 280 sitting hours, the highest ever since.

As for the total number of questions admitted during the latest session the Lok Sabha Secretariat stated that 480 starred questions and 5520 unstarred questions were admitted. A total of 436 matters were raised in the Lok Sabha during the latest Session, the third highest after the first session (488) and eighth session (486).