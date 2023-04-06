New Delhi: Amid disruptions from the Opposition parties, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Thursday. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die as Opposition stormed the Well of the House demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the indictive Hindenburg report on Adani indulging in stock manipulation.

The Opposition members were also carrying placards with their demands written on them. The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the behaviour of Opposition members had lowered the dignity of the House and they had "systematically" disrupted proceedings.

Such behaviour, he added, is against the parliamentary system and not good for the House or the country. However, the Opposition members ignored the Speaker's pleas and continued their protests. Birla announced the adjournment of the House sine die after completing his customary valedictory speech.

In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition members were on their feet demanding JPC probe into the Adani issue and raising slogans and it was adjourned till 2 pm later in the day. When Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sought to raise the Adani issue accusing the government of not willing to order a JPC probe, the Chair pointed out his dress was black while everyone else are seen wearing white. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar pointed out that the rest of the opposition members were dressed in white only he was wearing a black outfit. "Sir you have been singled out... white everywhere," he said.

Dhankhar was seen explaining that he had received as many as six notices under Rule 267 from Opposition members including Mallikarjun Kharge, Pramod Tiwari, and K C Venugopal to investigate the serious charges against the Adani group. Even before he could say anything, opposition members wanted Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to be allowed to speak.

When the chairman did not allow him to speak, the opposition members started sloganeering in support of their demands. Soon the BJP members started raising the demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks made abroad and said they would not allow "Bharat mata" to be insulted. Amid the din, the chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

Thursday is the last day of the Budget session of Parliament, the second leg of which started on March 13. The session has not transacted any significant business due to continued disruptions and the finance bill was returned to the Lok Sabha amid the din.