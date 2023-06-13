New Delhi The US is looking forward to having Prime Minister Narendra Modi US National Security Council NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said in a press briefing on Monday ahead of PM Modi s visit to Washington He noted that the US and India have a significant defence partnership and terrific cooperation in Quad In response to a question on whether US President Joe will be holding a joint press conference with PM Modi during his visit Kirby said I don t believe that the full agenda has been fleshed out for the state visit but we are very much looking forward to having Minister Modi here As you know the United States has a significant defence partnership with India and terrific cooperation inside the Quad across the IndoPacific with India There s a lot to talk about We re looking forward to the visit Kirby addedAt the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from June 21 to 24 Indian diaspora in the US is also eagerly awaiting PM Modi s arrival He will be accorded a special welcome by US President Biden and First Lady amidst a 21gun saluteAlso read Unique welcome awaits PM Modis US visit Indianowned restaurant in US introduces ‘Modi Ji ThaliIn the US PM Modi will also address the chairman and CEOs of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington According to the White House s statement during his visit PM Modi will address a joint session of the United States Congress on June 22 It is pertinent to note that he would be the first Indian PM to address a joint session of the US Congress twiceThe White House emphasised in its message that it was an occasion to reaffirm the two countries deep and close alliance PM Modi thanked for the privilege and stated that he was looking forward to addressing the joint session In his message PM Modi reiterated the pride in having a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US founded on the principles of democratic values close peopletopeople ties and a staunch commitment to global peace and prosperity We are here almost literally on the eve of what we believe will be a historic state visit by Prime Minister Modi one that will further solidify what President Biden has called the defining relationship of the 21st century said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken He said that the US sees IndiaUS defining the relationship as a unique connection between the world s oldest and largest democracies with a special obligation now to demonstrate that these two governments can deliver for and empower all of its citizens Lauding the ties between the two countries Blinken said Last year as you all know trade between our nations reached a record 191 billion making the US the largest trading partner for India