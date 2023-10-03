New Delhi: With an aim to boost the Government of India's organ donation initiative, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday pledged to donate all his organs.

"Everybody should try to donate his or her organ after death. This will give a new life to other needy people," Mandaviya said in New Delhi. Aides of Mandaviya registered the minister's details for organ donation. As per registered documents, Mandaviya will donate all his organs and tissues after his death.

As per the document, Mandaviya will donate his heart, intestine, kidneys, Liver, lungs and pancreas. Mandaviya took the pledge coinciding with the Ayushman Bhav campaign of the health ministry. Launched on September 17, the Ayushman Bhav campaign till date registered 51010 heart donations, 42622 intestine donations, 52800 kidney donations, 50211 liver donations, 45661 lung donations and 43126 pancreas donations to date.